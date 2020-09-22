Covaxin: Behind the scenes of the Covid-19 vaccine trials

Soon he was taken to a big empty room, where his vitals like blood pressure were taken. In another room, a counsellor explained the whole process of the trial, the potential side effects and the option that he could walk out at any point if he wasn’t comfortable. Blood tests were done to check for presence of antibodies followed by a covid test. “At that point, I got worried. What if I had antibodies?" he says, with a chuckle. After the tests were done, he was given Rs1,000 as were the other eight who had come to volunteer. “We didn’t know about the money. We were told it was a travel allowance for each visit. We were asked to return home and wait for a call to hear whether we fit the criteria," he says.