Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said that the company hopes to start manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in Bengaluru soon.

"Bharat Biotech hopes to start manufacturing of Covaxin at Bengaluru facility soon, all regulatory government approvals in place," sources told ANI.

The manufacturing process will likely be by the end of July or the early August.

In April, Bharat Biotech had announced expansion of its manufacturing capacity across multiple facilities in the city and Bengaluru to produce 700 million doses of COVAXIN annually.

Bharat Biotech has set a target of producing 10-12 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per month.

