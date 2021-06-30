OPEN APP
Covaxin booster dose trial results likely to come by November: Report

Results of trials of the third booster dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin is expected to come by November this year, sources told ANI.

The booster dose of the indigenously manufactured vaccine was first launched in May, after which the trials began at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and Patna.

As many as 12 centres across the country are conducting trials for Covaxin's booster shot.

The permission to conduct the clinical trials for the third booster dose was granted to Bharat Biotech in April by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

The results of the first trial, conducted in May, will come in August. Meanwhile, for the second trial, final results are expected by November 2021.

The trials are aimed at assessing the immunogenicity, safety, reactogenicity and tolerability of the Covaxin booster dose.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

