Home / News / India /  Covaxin booster dose: Trial shows 'long-term safety', says Bharat Biotech

Covaxin booster dose: Trial shows 'long-term safety', says Bharat Biotech

The Covaxin booster dose showed no serious adverse events, says Bharat Biotech.
1 min read . 06:39 PM IST Livemint

  • The vaccine maker says 90 per cent of the recipients of the booster Covid dose had a “detectable neutralising antibody response” against the wild-type strain 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bharat Biotech has said the Covaxin booster dose trial has shown "long-term safety with no serious adverse events", news agency ANI reported. 

The vaccine maker said 90 per cent of the recipients of the booster dose had a "detectable neutralising antibody response" against the wild-type strain six months after the second Covid dose.

Also read: Covaxin found to be safe for children in phase 2 and 3 trials: Bharat Biotech

The company last month had revealed that its coronavirus vaccine had proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in “2-18 years old volunteers in phase two and three trials". 

Bharat Biotech had conducted phase II/III, open-label, and multicenter studies to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of Covaxin in healthy children and adolescents in the 2-18 age group.

Also read: Covid vaccine: Over 2 crore teens in 15-18 age group vaccinated with first dose

Covid vaccination program for children aged between 15 and 18 years has been started from January 3, 2022. The Union Health Ministry has informed the States and UTs that only 'Covaxin' is to be administered in this population category and additional doses of 'Covaxin' will be sent to all states and UTs.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech yesterday said that it has received reports of COVID-19 vaccines other than Covaxin are being administered in children of age group 15-18 years in the country and urged healthcare workers to ensure administration of Covaxin as it is the only approved COVID vaccine for this particular population category.

