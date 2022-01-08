Covaxin booster dose: Trial shows 'long-term safety', says Bharat Biotech

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The company last month had revealed that its coronavirus vaccine had proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in “2-18 years old volunteers in phase two and three trials".
Bharat Biotech had conducted phase II/III, open-label, and multicenter studies to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of Covaxin in healthy children and adolescents in the 2-18 age group.
Covid vaccination program for children aged between 15 and 18 years has been started from January 3, 2022. The Union Health Ministry has informed the States and UTs that only 'Covaxin' is to be administered in this population category and additional doses of 'Covaxin' will be sent to all states and UTs.
The Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech yesterday said that it has received reports of COVID-19 vaccines other than Covaxin are being administered in children of age group 15-18 years in the country and urged healthcare workers to ensure administration of Covaxin as it is the only approved COVID vaccine for this particular population category.
