The Emergency Use Listing (EUL) approval by World Health Organization (WHO) validates the international safety and quality standards of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech said, exuding confidence that it is motivated to mitigate the worldwide pandemic.

The WHO has said that Covaxin is extremely suitable for low and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements.

Following the approval for EUL, the WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan and South-East Asia Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, have congratulated India.

With validation from WHO, countries can now expedite their regulatory approval processes to import and administer Covaxin, the Hyderabad-based pharma company said.

Bharat Biotech had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) to the WHO on April 19 for the vaccine's EUL.

UNICEF, Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), GAVI COVAX facility, will be able to procure Covaxin for distribution to countries worldwide, the company said.

After months-long wait, the Washington-based global health agency has approved indegenously developed Covaxin after an expert panel recommended the shot for emergency use listing.

The WHO EUL procedure is a risk-based procedure for assessing and listing unlicensed vaccines with the ultimate aim of expediting the availability of these products to people affected by a public health emergency.

This will assist interested UN procurement agencies and member states in determining the acceptability of using specific products, based on an essential set of available quality, safety, and efficacy and performance data.

It has so far approved Covid-19 vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson-Janssen, Moderna, and Sinopharm for emergency use.

Covaxin approval will hold importance of people in India vaccinated with Covaxin as WHO’s approval will facilitate international travel for Indians who have received the home-made vaccine under India’s national covid vaccination programme.

The delay in approval has impacted students and businessmen who want to travel to countries where a vaccination certificate for WHO-approved vaccines is mandatory.

