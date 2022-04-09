Covaxin can give protection against Omicron and other COVID variants if you take the third vaccine dose around 6 months after the first two doses, a study by ICMR and Bharat Biotech revealed. A few days back, Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla also confirmed that Covishiled can give protection against new variants after taking the third dose.

