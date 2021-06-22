The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that both the Indian vaccines — Covaxin and Covishield — are effective against Delta Plus variant of Covid-19. He, however, said that to what extent these vaccines are effective will be shared shortly.

"What impact different vaccines have in terms of anti-body titers - that information is available, which we would be sharing very shortly with you," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said while responding to a question on impact of Covid vaccines against Delta Plus.

"However, broadly speaking, both the Indian vaccines which we are currently using in Covid vaccination programme - we are using three but Sputnik V came quite later - so Covishield and Covaxin both are effective against Delta variant. But to what extent and what's the proportion of antibody titers that they produce, that we would share with you shortly," the union secretary said.

He also informed that Delta variant has been found in 80 nations, including India.

"It's considered 'variant of concern'. Delta Plus found in 9 nations - US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia; 22 cases found in India. Variant is in category of 'variant of interest'," Bhushan said.

In India, 16 of the 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in Ratnagiri and Jalgaon (Maharashtra) and some cases in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, the secretary informed.

Delta variant is highly infectious and now it has mutated into Delta Plus. With new mutation, people are curious to know whether the existing vaccines are effective against the new variant.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.