Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covaxin, Covishield effective against Delta variant, says Health Secretary

Covaxin, Covishield effective against Delta variant, says Health Secretary

Premium
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan. (HT file)
1 min read . 06:28 PM IST Livemint

  • In India, 16 of the 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in Ratnagiri and Jalgaon (Maharashtra) and some cases in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that both the Indian vaccines — Covaxin and Covishield — are effective against Delta Plus variant of Covid-19. He, however, said that to what extent these vaccines are effective will be shared shortly.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that both the Indian vaccines — Covaxin and Covishield — are effective against Delta Plus variant of Covid-19. He, however, said that to what extent these vaccines are effective will be shared shortly.

"What impact different vaccines have in terms of anti-body titers - that information is available, which we would be sharing very shortly with you," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said while responding to a question on impact of Covid vaccines against Delta Plus.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"What impact different vaccines have in terms of anti-body titers - that information is available, which we would be sharing very shortly with you," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said while responding to a question on impact of Covid vaccines against Delta Plus.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"However, broadly speaking, both the Indian vaccines which we are currently using in Covid vaccination programme - we are using three but Sputnik V came quite later - so Covishield and Covaxin both are effective against Delta variant. But to what extent and what's the proportion of antibody titers that they produce, that we would share with you shortly," the union secretary said.

He also informed that Delta variant has been found in 80 nations, including India.

"It's considered 'variant of concern'. Delta Plus found in 9 nations - US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia; 22 cases found in India. Variant is in category of 'variant of interest'," Bhushan said.

In India, 16 of the 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in Ratnagiri and Jalgaon (Maharashtra) and some cases in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, the secretary informed.

Delta variant is highly infectious and now it has mutated into Delta Plus. With new mutation, people are curious to know whether the existing vaccines are effective against the new variant.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!