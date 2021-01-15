Covaxin, Covishield to be compared on 4 key parameters. Here's how

The Health Ministry on Thursday said that the government will compare the Covishield and Covaxin, two Covid vaccines that are authorised for emergency use in India, on different parameters for recordkeeping purposes.

The four comparison parameters will include vaccine platform, physical specifications, dosage, cold chain storage requirements, and minor adverse events following the immunisation.

The health ministry said, "Comparative factsheet for Covid-19 vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) has been prepared for recordkeeping purposes. Comparison parameters will include vaccine platform, physical specifications, dosage, cold chain storage requirements, and minor adverse events following immunisation."

While Covishield has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, Covaxin is an indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR.

Around three lakh healthcare workers will be inoculated at 2,934 sites across the country on the first day of the massive nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive which is set to begin from January 16, the health ministry said.

Indians do not want to be left behind

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, meanwhile, said, Indians do not want to be left behind in the vaccination process.

On Thursday, the minister took to Twitter to say, 80% of Indians are ready to take the vaccine.

As the Covid vaccination drive in India starts in a few days, the government said that its Covid-19 vaccination online portal Co-WIN has already registered over 78 lakh beneficiaries.

Short for Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network, the CoWIN app is a repurposed from the e-VIN platform that will provide real-time information of vaccine stocks, their storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Modi to rollout immunization exercise tomorrow

India will roll out the world’s largest immunization exercise when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches a nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive on 16 January, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

“The prime minister will launch the programme for which the details are being worked out. Around 300,000 persons will receive the vaccine on the first day of the immunization drive," said Dr V.K. Paul, member, health, NITI Aayog, the government’s policy think tank. The inoculation drive will start with 3,000 vaccination sites, which will be scaled up to 5,000, he said, adding that initially each centre will inoculate 100 people every day









