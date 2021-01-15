Covaxin, Covishield to be compared on 4 key parameters. Here's how

“The prime minister will launch the programme for which the details are being worked out. Around 300,000 persons will receive the vaccine on the first day of the immunization drive," said Dr V.K. Paul, member, health, NITI Aayog, the government’s policy think tank. The inoculation drive will start with 3,000 vaccination sites, which will be scaled up to 5,000, he said, adding that initially each centre will inoculate 100 people every day