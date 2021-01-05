‘Covaxin effective against UK strain’

On Monday, Ella defended his vaccine using three arguments. The first was a “hypothesis" that the vaccine was an inactivated one, meaning it had an entire killed virus, which provided immunity against multiple proteins of the virus and not just the spike protein, which was the only target for many other vaccines, including AstraZeneca’s. This hypothesis meant that even if there were a mutation in the spike protein, as in the case of the UK strain, the vaccine would still work against the mutant variant.