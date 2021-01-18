Covaxin efficacy row heats up as Delhi docs reject jab, TN health secy takes it

The row over the safety concerns regarding Bharat Biotech's Covaxin intensified as the doctors at the RML hospital expressed doubts regarding the Covid 19 vaccine, saying there is "lack of complete trial".

In the recent past, many opposition leaders like Manish Tewari, Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor and others have questioned the efficacy rate of the vaccine. Centre and the health ministry and even the broader medical fraternity have vouched for the vaccine saying it's completely safe.

Also Read | Churn in India’s internet economy

Dr Nirmalya Mohapatra, Vice President of RML Hospital resident doctor association, said they had come to know that only Coxavin, has been provided to the hospital.

"Clinical trials of the vaccine are being held. I would have participated in COVID vaccination drive if we would have had been provided with Covishield vaccines too," he said. Following which they wrote to the Medical Superintendent of the hospital expressing their apprehensions.

"We would like to bring to your notice that the residents are a bit apprehensive about the lack of complete trial in case of Covaxin vaccine and might not participate in huge numbers thus defeating the purpose of vaccination. We request you to vaccinate us with Covishield which has completed all stages of the trial before its rollout," the letter said.

Dr Rana AK Singh, Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital said that it was a matter of pride for him to have received COVID vaccine, particularly Covaxin.

"I feel completely safe and there is no doubt on the vaccine. It is India's indigenous vaccine and our scientists and DCGI have worked really hard to get this vaccine for us. I request people not to fall to rumours and (get misguided by) misinformation."

Don't believe in rumours, listen to experts: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took stock of the Covid-19 vaccination drive at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital that kickstarted today morning across the country.

During the review, Kejriwal urged people not to believe in rumours and listen to experts who say COVID-19 vaccines are safe, as the world's largest immunisation programme against the disease began.

"There are excitement and happiness among those taking the vaccine, and together we will soon defeat Corona, but until then keep following the rules of infection prevention," the chief minister tweeted on Saturday.

Kejriwal inspected the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and interacted with some health workers who received the shot and lauded their contribution in fighting the pandemic.

The vaccination drive has started at 81 centres in Delhi.

"I have interacted with those vaccinated. No one has any problem. All are happy that they will get rid of coronavirus," the chief minister said.

He said, "I want to say to all not to pay attention to rumours and misinformation. The experts say vaccines are safe and there is no need to worry."

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary takes Covaxin, says it's safe

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan was inoculated against COVID-19 on the second day of the vaccination drive in Trichy on Sunday.

"Both COVID-19 vaccines are safe. I am happy how healthcare workers in the state are responding to vaccination," Radhakrishnan said while speaking to ANI after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'.

The second day of the immunisation drive against COVID-19 saw the Health Secretary being administered the vaccine as the total number to get the shots in Tamil Nadu crossed the 6,000 mark on Sunday, with no adverse reaction reported, the government said.

According to updated figures for vaccination on the opening day, 3,027 people were administered Covishield and 99 Covaxin. On Sunday, 2,847 beneficiaries received Covishield and 183 Covaxin and in total, 6,156 persons, including doctors have got the jabs and no adverse reaction was seen, the Tamil Nadu Health department said in an official release.

The government-led vaccination drive is being held in 160 plus centres across the state, in addition to private hospitals. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, overseeing the vaccination exercise in Tiruchirappalli district, was administered the vaccine.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via