Covaxin human clinical trials to begin at AIIMS Delhi. All you need to know

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi is scheduled to start phase I/II of human clinical trials of the indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine candidate 'Covaxin' on Monday. AIIMS Delhi is among the 12 sites where human trials for Covaxin will be conducted.

All you need to know about AIIMS trials:

All you need to know about AIIMS trials:

The AIIMS Ethics Committee on Saturday gave its nod for a human clinical trial of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin following which the premier hospital is likely to begin the exercise by enrolling healthy volunteers from Monday.

The country's top drug regulator had recently gave a green signal for human clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, which has been developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Any healthy individual who wishes to participate in the trial can send in an email on Ctaiims.covid19@gmail.com or send an SMS or call on 7428847499," he said, adding that in the first and second phase AIIMS (Delhi) will choose only 100 participants out of 375 volunteers and the remaining will participate at other sites.

AIIMS has already registered a few volunteers for the trial. From Monday onwards, our team will start their health screening before giving them vaccination

It may be noted that there are 12 places where the trial for Covaxin is taking place as per the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

Covaxin underwent pre-clinical testing on animals to see if it is safe. "Results from these studies have been promising and show extensive safety and effective immune responses," the company earlier said.

The human trials of Covaxin has begun at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna. AIIMS-Patna chose 10 volunteers to start the human trial of Covaxin.

