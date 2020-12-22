Covaxin: Indian Covid-19 vaccine maker says recruitment for trials on track

Covaxin: Indian Covid-19 vaccine maker says recruitment for trials on track1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 12:54 PM IST
Bharat Biotech has signed up 13,000 volunteers for the Phase 3 trial, backed by India's government medical research body, and is progressing towards its goal of 26,000
The maker of one of India's leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates said on Tuesday its recruitment of volunteers for a late-stage trial of the shot was on track, following reports of a shortage of participants.
Bharat Biotech has signed up 13,000 volunteers for the Phase 3 trial, backed by India's government medical research body, and is progressing towards its goal of 26,000, the company said. The trial began in mid-November at multiple sites across India.
Bharat Biotech enrolment in Covaxin phase 3 trial crosses halfway mark of 13,0001 min read . 01:34 PM IST
Snowfall predicted in some parts of Kashmir valley over weekend2 min read . 01:42 PM IST
Coronavirus new strain: 2 flyers from UK in Kolkata, 1 each in TN and Karnataka test positive1 min read . 01:44 PM IST
AMU has played key role in strengthening India’s global relations: PM Modi2 min read . 01:16 PM IST
Also Read | Dark underbelly of India Inc’s shop floors
Local news reports last week suggested that some of those trial sites were well short of reaching intended recruitment targets.
A study at the government-run AIIMS medical institute had only signed up some 200 participants, compared with a goal of 1,500-2,000, Reuters partner ANI reported last week, citing a doctor at the institute.
The shot, called COVAXIN, was evaluated in about 1,000 participants in early and mid-stage trials.
"We are overwhelmed with the steady rise in participation," Bharat Biotech joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella said in a statement on Tuesday.
With more than 10 million infections, India, the world's biggest vaccine producing country, is also the second worst-hit nation by COVID-19 behind the United States, although the rate of growth in infections has been slowing.
Its drug regulators are in talks with U.S. firms Pfizer and Moderna - whose COVID-19 vaccines have been approved in the United States - while other vaccine candidates including AstraZeneca's shot are in trials.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.