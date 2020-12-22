Subscribe
Covaxin: Indian Covid-19 vaccine maker says recruitment for trials on track
A medic administers Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, during the Phase- 3 trials at the People's Medical College in Bhopal

Covaxin: Indian Covid-19 vaccine maker says recruitment for trials on track

Edited By Staff Writer

Bharat Biotech has signed up 13,000 volunteers for the Phase 3 trial, backed by India's government medical research body, and is progressing towards its goal of 26,000

The maker of one of India's leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates said on Tuesday its recruitment of volunteers for a late-stage trial of the shot was on track, following reports of a shortage of participants.

The maker of one of India's leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates said on Tuesday its recruitment of volunteers for a late-stage trial of the shot was on track, following reports of a shortage of participants.

Bharat Biotech has signed up 13,000 volunteers for the Phase 3 trial, backed by India's government medical research body, and is progressing towards its goal of 26,000, the company said. The trial began in mid-November at multiple sites across India.

Bharat Biotech enrolment in Covaxin phase 3 trial crosses halfway mark of 13,000

1 min read . 01:34 PM IST

Snowfall predicted in some parts of Kashmir valley over weekend

2 min read . 01:42 PM IST

2 flyers from UK in Kolkata, 1 each in TN & Karnataka test Covid positive amid new virus strain scare

1 min read . 01:53 PM IST

AMU has played key role in strengthening India's global relations: PM Modi

2 min read . 01:16 PM IST

Bharat Biotech has signed up 13,000 volunteers for the Phase 3 trial, backed by India's government medical research body, and is progressing towards its goal of 26,000, the company said. The trial began in mid-November at multiple sites across India.

Bharat Biotech enrolment in Covaxin phase 3 trial crosses halfway mark of 13,000

1 min read . 01:34 PM IST

Snowfall predicted in some parts of Kashmir valley over weekend

2 min read . 01:42 PM IST

2 flyers from UK in Kolkata, 1 each in TN & Karnataka test Covid positive amid new virus strain scare

1 min read . 01:53 PM IST

AMU has played key role in strengthening India's global relations: PM Modi

2 min read . 01:16 PM IST
Also Read | Dark underbelly of India Inc’s shop floors

Local news reports last week suggested that some of those trial sites were well short of reaching intended recruitment targets.

A study at the government-run AIIMS medical institute had only signed up some 200 participants, compared with a goal of 1,500-2,000, Reuters partner ANI reported last week, citing a doctor at the institute.

The shot, called COVAXIN, was evaluated in about 1,000 participants in early and mid-stage trials.

"We are overwhelmed with the steady rise in participation," Bharat Biotech joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella said in a statement on Tuesday.

With more than 10 million infections, India, the world's biggest vaccine producing country, is also the second worst-hit nation by COVID-19 behind the United States, although the rate of growth in infections has been slowing.

Its drug regulators are in talks with U.S. firms Pfizer and Moderna - whose COVID-19 vaccines have been approved in the United States - while other vaccine candidates including AstraZeneca's shot are in trials.

