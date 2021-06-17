Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech says news reports on submitting Phase-3 data to WHO 'incorrect'

Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech says news reports on submitting Phase-3 data to WHO 'incorrect'

Covaxin
1 min read . 07:42 PM IST Livemint

  • The news reports on Bharat Biotech submitting Phase-3 data to WHO is incorrect and lacks any evidence, the vaccine manufacturer said in a tweet.

Bharat Biotech, Covaxin's manufacturer, on Thursday clarified that news reports on submitting Phase-3 data to the World Health Organisation (WHO) is incorrect and lacks any evidence. The clarification comes after media reports suggested that the vaccine manufacturer has submitted its phase-3 clinical trial results to the WHO for clearance.

''The news reports on Bharat Biotech submitting Phase-3 data to WHO is incorrect and lacks any evidence,'' the vaccine manufacturer said in a tweet.

The reports stated that Bharat Biotech's pre-submission meeting with World Health Organisation's (WHO) regarding the approval of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has been scheduled for 23 June.

Bharat Biotech's pre-submission meeting with World Health Organisation's (WHO) regarding the approval of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has been scheduled for 23 June, WHO document said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech last month had submitted 90% of the documentation needed for WHO’s Emergency Use Listing. It had further said that the rest of the documents would be submitted this month.

