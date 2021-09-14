NEW DELHI : The World Health Organisation (WHO) may take a decision on granting Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin this week, Dr N.K. Arora, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) chairperson has said.

“We should be getting the WHO EUL for Covaxin withing this week. The vaccine should get international recognition with this. Post approval people wanting to travel abroad will not have difficulty," said Arora.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya met World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on August 12 to discuss the UN agency's approval for Bharat Biotech's covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. Swaminathan in July had said that the WHO may take a decision on granting Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to Covaxin in four-six weeks.

WHO’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is a prerequisite for COVAX Facility vaccine supply to other countries. The EUL assesses the quality, safety, and efficacy of covid-19 vaccines, as well as risk management plans and programmatic suitability, such as cold chain requirements. The assessment is performed by the product evaluation group, composed by regulatory experts from around the world and a Technical Advisory Group (TAG), in charge of performing the risk-benefit assessment for an independent recommendation on whether a vaccine can be listed for emergency use and, if so, under what conditions. So far, the WHO has given EUL to six vaccines.

Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for vaccines, according to reports, had said that the UN health agency’s assessment of the Bharat Biotech vaccine was "quite advanced" and officials hoped for a decision by mid-September.

Covaxin, India's first indigenous covid vaccine, has also received EUAs from 14 countries and another 50 in the process. In June, the drug maker had said that its US partner, Ocugen, has received a recommendation from the US Food and Drug Administration to pursue Biologics License Applications (BLA) path for Covaxin, which is a full approval. Applications have to follow the BLA process, which is the standard for vaccines.

Bharat Biotech is also exploring manufacturing partnerships with its partners in other countries, who have prior expertise with commercial scale manufacturing of inactivated viral vaccines under biosafety containment for further augmentation.

