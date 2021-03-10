Covaxin may see higher uptake post authorization

“Possibly, confidence among doubters is going up after the 81% interim efficacy data was reported by Bharat Biotech and some senior political leaders of the country have taken it. So, it also makes people believe that it is efficacious. To that extent, I think uptake will increase. Once the trial is completed and phase 3 trial results are out, the confidence will go up further," said K. Srinath Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India.

