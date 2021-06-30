Covaxin neutralises Alpha, Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2: US research agency

NEW DELHI: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin generates antibodies that effectively neutralise B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) variants of SARS-CoV-2, US-based research body National Institute of Health said on Wednesday.

"Results from two studies of blood serum from people who had received Covaxin suggest that the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralise the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) variants of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in the United Kingdom and India, respectively," NIH said.

It said Covaxin comprises a disabled form of SARS-CoV-2 that cannot replicate but still stimulates the immune system to make antibodies against the virus. Published results from phase-two clinical trials of the vaccine indicate that it is "safe and well tolerated".

“Safety data from a Phase 3 trial of covaxin in 25,800 participants in India will become available later this year. Meanwhile, unpublished interim results from the Phase 3 trial indicate that the vaccine has 78% efficacy against symptomatic disease, 100% efficacy against severe covid-19, including hospitalization, and 70% efficacy against asymptomatic infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19," said the NIH.

It added that the adjuvant used in Covaxin--Alhydroxiquim-II--was discovered and tested by ViroVax LLC, a biotech company in Lawrence, Kansas, with support exclusively from the NIAID Adjuvant Development Program.

Adjuvants are substances formulated as part of a vaccine to boost immune responses and enhance a vaccine’s effectiveness.

"Ending a global pandemic requires a global response," said Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of NIH. “I am pleased that a novel vaccine adjuvant developed in the United States with NIAID support is part of an efficacious covid-19 vaccine available to people in India."

Covaxin was developed and is manufactured in India, which is coming out of a devastating second wave of the pandemic. Roughly 25 million people have received the vaccine till date in India and elsewhere.

