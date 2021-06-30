Covaxin neutralises Alpha, Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2: US research agency

“Safety data from a Phase 3 trial of covaxin in 25,800 participants in India will become available later this year. Meanwhile, unpublished interim results from the Phase 3 trial indicate that the vaccine has 78% efficacy against symptomatic disease, 100% efficacy against severe covid-19, including hospitalization, and 70% efficacy against asymptomatic infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19," said the NIH.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}