COVID-19 vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the age bracket of 15-18 years started today across the country.

In the context of the vaccination of the age group 15-18 years, Union Health Ministry said that only Covaxin is approved for beneficiaries aged less than 18 years. Beneficiaries aged 18 & above are eligible for all vaccines.

“Validations have been put in place in the Co-WIN system to ensure that vaccination is carried out as per government policy," said Union Health Ministry.

#IndiaFightsCorona

Only COVAXIN approved for less than 18 yrs.

18+ (i.e. born in 2004 or before)- are eligible for all vaccines,including COVISHIELD.

For 15-17 years (born in 2005, 2006, 2007) eligible only for COVAXIN.

Validations in place in Co-WIN @PMOIndia@mansukhmandviya — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 3, 2022

#+

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years started today, while administration of the precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10, 2022.

Those with the birth year of 2007 or before will be eligible for vaccination under this category, the official release by the Health Ministry said.

All established protocols regarding vaccination are to be followed for the 15-18 years age group; beneficiaries are to wait for half an hour when they will be monitored for the adverse event following immunization (AEFI) and will be eligible for the second dose only after 28 days.

States were informed that they have the option to designate some COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) as dedicated CVC for the 15-18 age group exclusively which can also be reflected on Co-WIN. Dedicated CVCs would ensure that there is no confusion in administering the vaccines.

The States were requested to ensure separate queues for the 15-18 age group and separate vaccination teams. States were advised to form two separate vaccination teams at the same CVC, one for 15-18 age groups and the other for all adults to avoid confusion in the administration of the right vaccines.

Meanwhile, with the administration of more than 23 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses, till 7 am on Monday, India's vaccination coverage crossed 145.68 crore, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 145.68 crore (1,45,68,89,306) today. More than 23 lakh (23,30,706) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 am today," read the ministry's official press release.

