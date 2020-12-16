India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in association with Indian Council of Medical research, was found to be "well tolerated in all dose groups with no vaccine-related serious adverse events," in the interim findings of phase 1 trial of Covaxin, confirmed the vaccine manufacturer.

Bharat Biotech in a statement also said that after first vaccination, "local and systemic adverse events were predominantly mild/moderate in severity & resolved rapidly, without prescribed medication."

The trials were conducted on 375 volunteers, Bharat Biotech said in a research paper.

"All three vaccine formulations resulted in robust immune responses comparable to a panel of convalescent serum," the company stated.





It also said that most common adverse event was pain at the injection site which resolved spontaneously.

Currently, the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is in phase three of clinical trial with over 22,000 volunteers at 18 sites across the country. It has also applied for emergency use authorisation.

However, an expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had earlier sought additional safety and efficacy data for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate after deliberating upon their applications seeking emergency use authorisation for the shots, officials said.

Earlier, Suchitra Ella, joint managing director of Bharat Biotech had informed that Covaxin will be available in the first quarter of next year, reported news agency ANI.

















Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.