Covaxin Phase 2-3 clinical trials for children to begin in 10-12 days: Govt

The National Adverse Event Following Immunisation committee (AEFI) has completed an in-depth case review of 498 serious and severe events, of which 26 cases have been reported to be potential thromboembolic (formation of a clot in a blood vessel that might also break loose and carried by the blood stream to plug another vessel) events – following administration of Covishield vaccine – "with a reporting rate of 0.61 cases/ million doses".