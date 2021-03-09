Phase 2 trial results of Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin were published in the Lancet, a peer-reviewed journal, on Monday, with the vaccine showing that 96% of the people had an immune response among those that got the higher dose of the vaccine.

A phase 2 trial of a vaccine is used to test the vaccine’s ability to produce an immune response as well as to double-check the safety of the jab among healthy individuals.

In Bharat Biotech’s phase 2 trial, 380 participants were divided equally into two groups and tested with either of two dosing regimen—a 3 microgram shot and a 6 microgram shot, both with the same adjuvant, which is a compound used to boost the immune response of a vaccine.

Some of the participants withdrew consent for the trial after being selected. Among those remaining, after 56 days, the 3 microgram shot produced an immune response in 88% of the 184 participants that were tested with that dosage.

At the same time period, 96% of 177 other participants that were tested with the 6 microgram dosage showed an immune response. This indicated that the 6 microgram with adjuvant dosage was more robust in providing protection against covid-19 and was selected for the phase 3 trial.

The study also showed that after two doses, local and systemic adverse reactions observed in both vaccine groups were minimal.

“Probability of experiencing a side effect was 10-12%, which is six-times lower than other Emergency Use Authorized vaccines," a spokesperson for Bharat Biotech said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bharat Biotech last week released the interim data of its ongoing phase 3 efficacy trial of nearly 26,000 participants, which showed that the vaccine was 80.6% efficacious compared with placebo in protecting people from getting symptoms of covid-19.

The vaccine had received an emergency licensure in January in “clinical trial mode", but may now seek full authorization—at part with Serum Institute of India’s Covishield—from the Indian regulator as it is ready with the interim efficacy data.

So far, over 1.5 million people have received Covaxin, while over 15 million people have received Covishield, according to government data on Co-Win website.

