Covaxin vaccine: DCGI expert panel to review phase 3 trial data today

The phase III data of Bharat Biotech 's Covaxin will be reviewed today by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), news agency ANI reported. Earlier, the agency had also reported that Hyderabad-based company submitted data from the Phase III clinical trials of its COVID vaccine to the drug regulator.

The meeting comes ahead of Bharat Biotech's 'pre-submission' meet with the World Health Organization (WHO) for the approval of the COVID vaccine.

Sources told ANI, "The Subject Expert Committee will meet today to review the Phase III data of Covaxin."

The government sources further confirmed that the company submitted data from the Phase III clinical trials of Covaxin to drug regulator. "We have received the data from the phase III trials," a senior government official told ANI.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is one of the three vaccines which are currently being used in India. The phase III data of its vaccine have been questioned various times and that is what makes the data crucial which will ascertain the efficacy of the vaccine.

A few days back, Dr V K Paul, who is a member (Health) Niti Aayog, has confirmed that the company would be submitting the data within seven to eight days.

In May, Bharat Biotech had said that an emergency use listing (EUL) application had been submitted to WHO, with regulatory approvals expected between July and September.

India records highest number of single-day vaccination

India gave out a record 8.3 million vaccine doses on Monday under a federal campaign to inoculate all adults for free after weeks of criticism that a chaotic rollout had worsened a second wave that killed hundreds of thousands.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government would buy 75% of all vaccines from drug makers and distribute them for free to states, which along with private hospitals had earlier been buying shots for people aged 18-45.

India's previous record of 4.5 million doses was on April 5, followed by a sharp decline with average daily inoculation falling below 3 million.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!