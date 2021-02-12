Covaxin row: Harsh Vardhan says Chattisgarh govt is sensationalising non-issues

Responding to the concern of Chattisgarh Health Minister over COVID-19 vaccine, Union health minister said that Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo is sensationalising non-issues and further said, "kindly focus on improving vaccine coverage in the State."

The response came after Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo wrote to the Union Health Minister Dr Vardhan on Thursday expressing his concern about the absence of expiration date on the vials of the vaccine. Deo also requested Dr Vardhan to stop sending Bharat Biotech's Covaxin until the phase-3 clinical trial results are completed.

Taking a stand against it, Harsh Vardhan in a series of tweets said strongly replied to apprehensions in such unprecedented times.

In a tweet, he says: is it really befitting of a state's Health Minister Shri TS Singh Deo to stoke inhibitions regarding efficacy of COVID19 vaccine? In such unprecedented times, you should help address any vaccine hesitancy and do what's in best interest of people, not further vested interests!

Later, he added, both COVAXIN and COVISHIELD have been granted EUA in India after completing due diligence and following protocols establishing their safety and immunogenicity. As for your baseless claim of expiry date not being mentioned on COVAXIN vials, the info is available on the label of each vial.

He also said, ample supplies of vaccines have been delivered to Chhattisgarh against which coverage of only 9.55% frontline workers in the State is a matter of grave concern. TS Singh Deo rather than sensationalising non-issues, kindly focus on improving vaccine coverage in the state.

Earlier Dr Vardhan also wrote to the Chattisgarh health minister stating "Only those vaccines that have been granted permission for restricted use in emergency situations by the DCGI are being used for COVID-19 vaccination drive.

He also posted the copy of the letter along with his tweets.

In the letter, he said: "I have got the matter examined in the ministry. As per New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and in light of urgent need due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Central Drugs Standard and Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted permission to manufacture two COVID-19 vaccines based on the prescribed procedure and after due evaluation of pre-clinical and clinical trial data.

Only those COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted permission for restricted use in emergency situations by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) i.e. Covishield and Covaxin are being used for COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country."

"Both these vaccines being supplied to the states /Union Territories (UTs) are safe and immunogenic and should be used expeditiously to rapidly confer protection to prioritised beneficiaries thereby mitigating the impact of the pandemic at the earliest," the Union Health Minister said in a letter.

"Your concern regarding the unavailability of expiry date on Covaxin vial is also completely unfounded and without basis, as the same is mentioned on the label of vaccine vials," Dr Vardhan noted.

(With inputs from agencies)

