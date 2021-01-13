OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covaxin shipped to 11 cities in India- Bharat Biotech
An employee of Bharat Biotech walks to board a bus parked outside the office on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (AP)
An employee of Bharat Biotech walks to board a bus parked outside the office on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (AP)

Covaxin shipped to 11 cities in India- Bharat Biotech

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2021, 03:00 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Covaxin is a highly purified and inactivated two-dose SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, manufactured in a Vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses

Bharat Biotech today said that it has air-shipped its covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to 11 cities in India and that it has donated 16.5 lakh doses to the centre.

The company also expressed its deepest gratitude to the nation, all clinical trial volunteers and its partners for making this a successful and milestone public-private partnership for the development of India's first COVID19- vaccine, a press release said.

After having received the government purchase order for 55 lakh doses, Bharat Biotech shipped the first batch of vaccines (each vial containing 20 doses) to Gannavaram (Vijayawada), Guwahati, Patna, Delhi, Kurukshetra, Bangalore, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Chennai and Lucknow.

Covaxin is a highly purified and inactivated two-dose SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, manufactured in a Vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses, the release said.

It is India's totally indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology. The inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) biocontainment facility, one of its kind in the world.

