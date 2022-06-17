Covaxin shows robust safety, immunogenicity in 2-18 years: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech had conducted phase II/III, open-label, and multicentre study to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of Covsxin in healthy children and adolescents in 2-18 years of age group
New Delhi: Bharat Biotech on Friday said its covid-19 vaccine Covaxin has demonstrated robust safety and immunogenicity in children and adolescents in the age group of 2-18 years.
Bharat Biotech had conducted phase II/III, open-label, and multicentre study to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of Covsxin in healthy children and adolescents in this age group.
This data is now peer-reviewed and published in Lancet Infectious Diseases, a high impact factor journal, the company said.
“The clinical trial conducted in 526 pediatric populations between June 2021 to September 2021 has shown safety, less reactogenic, and robust immunogenicity. Neutralizing antibodies in children on an average 1.7 times higher than in adults," the company said in a statement.
With this development, researchers at Bharat Biotech have claimed that Covaxin has become the world’s first covid-19 vaccine to be generated in this age group.
The data was submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) during October 2021, and received a nod for emergency use in children aged 6-18years. At present, covaxin is being administred in the adoloscents between 15-18 years of age under national covid-19 vaccination programe. The other, Corbevax vaccine manufactured by Biological E is being administered to children in the age group of 12-14 years.
Dr. Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director, Bharat Biotech, said, “Safety of the vaccine is critical for children and we are glad to share that COVAXIN has now proven data for safety and immunogenicity in children. We have now achieved our goal of developing a safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccine for adults and children, for primary immunization and booster doses, making COVAXIN a universal vaccine. It has proven to be a highly safe vaccine based on data from more than 50 million doses administered to children in India. Vaccines are a great preventive tool; the power of vaccines can only be harnessed if used prophylactically."
In the study, no serious adverse event was reported, the company said. A total of 374 adverse events were reported, and the majority of adverse events were mild in nature and resolved within a day. Pain at the injection site was the most commonly reported adverse event.
Bharat Biotech stated that it has a stockpile of more than 50 million doses of covaxin ready to be distributed as required. The company has established the vaccine manufacturing to reach an annualised capacity of 1 billion doses by the end of 2021.
