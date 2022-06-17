Covaxin shows robust safety, immunogenicity in 2-18 years: Bharat Biotech

Dr. Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director, Bharat Biotech, said, “Safety of the vaccine is critical for children and we are glad to share that COVAXIN has now proven data for safety and immunogenicity in children. We have now achieved our goal of developing a safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccine for adults and children, for primary immunization and booster doses, making COVAXIN a universal vaccine. It has proven to be a highly safe vaccine based on data from more than 50 million doses administered to children in India. Vaccines are a great preventive tool; the power of vaccines can only be harnessed if used prophylactically."