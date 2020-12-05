Covaxin trials based on 2-doses: Bharat Biotech after Vij tests Covid positive

Bharat Biotech said today that Covaxin clinical trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined 14 days post the second dose. The comment came hours after Haryana Minister Anil Vij, who was administered Covaxin on November 20, tweeted that he tested positive for Covid-19.

"Covaxin has been designed to be efficacious when subjects receive both doses" said Bharat Biotech.

It further said, the phase-3 trials are double-blinded and randomized, where 50% of subjects (participants in the trial) receive vaccine and 50% of subjects receive placebo.

On Saturday morning, Vij announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. On November 20, he was administered a dose of Covaxin, a potential Covid-19 vaccine, as part of its third phase trial.

In a tweet he wrote, I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona.

