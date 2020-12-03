West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim became the second minister of a state government in India to be administered a shot of Covaxin, India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate whose Phase III trial began in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The trial, which started at the city's ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED), was inaugurated by state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"I feel I am quite lucky to be part of the trial. I am absolutely okay after taking the shot. I do not care even if I die while undertaking this trial," the 62-year-old minister said while speaking to reporters.

Hakim said that he will be very happy if his contribution helps in the quest for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease.

Hakim underwent necessary check-ups to ascertain whether he was fit for the shot.

At least 1,000 volunteers will be administered the vaccine during the Phase III trial here.

Before him, Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a dose of Covaxin last month as part of the Phase III clinical trial.

Vij was administered the trial dose at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt, the BJP leader said on Twitter.

India's potential Covid vaccine

Covaxin, a potential Covid-19 vaccine, is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech along with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech had earlier announced the commencement of phase-3 trials of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. The phase-3 trials will involve 26,000 volunteers across India and will be conducted in partnership with ICMR.

Also, volunteers who wish to participate in this trial should be adults over 18 years of age.

The company earlier said that it has successfully completed interim analysis of Phase 1 and 2 trials and is working on Phase 3 trials.

This is the largest clinical trial conducted for a Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

