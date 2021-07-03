NEW DELHI: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is 77.8% effective against symptomatic covid-19 cases, as per data from the vaccine’s phase 3 clinical trials.

The vaccine, against the deadly coronavirus, was developed in partnership with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

The Hyderabad-based company said the analysis of data from phase 3 trials shows that Covaxin, India’s first indigenous covid-19 vaccine, is 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic covid-19 and 63.6% effectiagainst asymptomatic covid-19. If shows 65.2% efficacy again the B.1.617.2 Delta variant, believed to be behind the second wave of the pandemic.

This will help Covaxin secure the World Health Organization's approval for its inclusion in the Emergency Use List of Covid-19 vaccines.

Covaxin's phase 3 trials evaluated 130 confirmed cases, with 24 observed in the vaccine group versus 106 in the placebo group.

The phase 3 clinical trials of Covaxin were an event driven analysis of 130 symptomatic cases, reported at least two weeks after the second dose, conducted at 25 sites across India.

Covaxin is formulated with Algel+IMDG adjuvant. IMDG is a TLR7/8 agonist known to induce memory T-cell responses along with strong neutralising antibodies, the company said.

IMDG was developed under partnership between Virovax and NIAID, National Institutes of Health, US.

The overall rate of adverse events observed in Covaxin was lower than that seen in other vaccines, the pharma company said. The safety profile of Covaxin is now well established based on inactivated vaccines technology, and in large part due to the extensive 20-year safety track record of Bharat Biotech’s vero cell manufacturing platform, Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Bharat Biotech has so far not sought indemnity for Covaxin from governments.

No licensed SARS-CoV-2 vaccine has reported efficacy against asymptomatic infection in a randomised controlled trial, based on qPCR testing. Covaxin is the first to report promising efficacy against asymptomatic infections based on qPCR testing that will help in reducing disease transmission.

“The successful safety and efficacy readouts of Covaxin as a result of conducting the largest ever COVID Vaccines trials in India establishes the ability of India and developing world countries to focus towards innovation and novel product development. We are proud to state that Innovation from India will now be available to protect global populations," said Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director, Bharat Biotech.

Covaxin has been specifically designed to meet the needs of global distribution chains, the requirements for which are more critical in low- and middle-income countries. It has been formulated to enable shipping and long-term storage at 2-8ºC. It can also adhere to a multi-dose vial policy, thereby reducing open vial wastage, saving money to procurement agencies and governments alike.

Balram Bhargava, secretary, Department of Health Research and director general, Indian Council of Medical Research, said, “Developed under an effective public private partnership, covaxin has demonstrated an overall efficacy of 77.8% in India’s largest COVID phase 3 clinical trial thus far. Covaxin will not only benefit the Indian citizens but would also immensely contribute to protect the global community against the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus. Covaxin works well against all variant strains of SARS-CoV-2."

Additional clinical trials to establish safety and efficacy in children of 2-18 years of age are on. A clinical trial to determine the safety and immunogenicity of a booster dose is also in the process.

Covaxin has been evaluated through neutralising antibody responses against several variants of concern, namely B.1.617.2 (Delta), B.1.617.1 (Kappa), B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), P2- B.1.1.28 (Gamma).

Covaxin has received emergency use authorisations in 16 countries such as Brazil, India, the Philippines, Iran, Mexico, among others. with EUA’s in process in 50 countries worldwide.

Bharat Biotech has established Covaxin manufacturing at four facilities within India, and work is on to achieve annualised capacity of 1 billion doses by the end of 2021. Technology transfer activities are in progress to companies in the US, among others.

