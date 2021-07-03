Covaxin works on Delta variant, 77.8% effective against symptomatic covid cases

Balram Bhargava, secretary, Department of Health Research and director general, Indian Council of Medical Research, said, “Developed under an effective public private partnership, covaxin has demonstrated an overall efficacy of 77.8% in India’s largest COVID phase 3 clinical trial thus far. Covaxin will not only benefit the Indian citizens but would also immensely contribute to protect the global community against the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus. Covaxin works well against all variant strains of SARS-CoV-2."