NEW DELHI: Almost 70,000 personnel of the Indian armed forces were infected by the novel coronavirus and around 200 died due to the disease, the Rajya Sabha was told on Monday by minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt.

Replying to a question, Bhatt said 45,576 personnel of the Indian army, 14,022 personnel of the Indian Air Force and 7,747 personnel of the Indian Navy were affected by the pandemic that first came to light in China in late 2019.

The number of deaths was the highest in the Indian Army with 137 casualties, Bhatt said. The Indian Air Force recorded the deaths of 49 of its personnel, while the Indian Navy recorded four deaths, he said.

“As per extant Rules, no special compensation for deaths occurring due to infectious disease is provided to Armed Forces personnel by the Ministry of Defence, while they are in service. However, all such cases of death while in service are provided terminal benefits," Bhatt added.

“In addition, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued guidelines on the 11th September, 2021 for grant of the ex-gratia assistance of Rs. 50,000/- (Rupees fifty thousand only) per deceased person, including those involved in the relief operations or associated in the preparedness activities, subject to cause of death being certified as covid19 as per the ‘Guidelines for Official Document for covid-19 Death’ jointly issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Indian Council of Medical Research on the 3rd September, 2021," he said.

