The central government on Saturday said it received a total of 18,040 oxygen concentrators, 19,085 oxygen cylinders and nearly 7.7 lakh remdesivir vials as foreign aid amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The Centre added that it has delivered all the foreign aid to states and union territories.

The Government of India has been receiving Covid-19 relief in form of medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries and organisations.

"Cumulatively, 18,040 oxygen concentrators, 19,085 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 15,256 ventilators and BiPAP, around 7.7 lakh remdesivir vials and nearly 12 lakh favipiravir tablets have been delivered and dispatched through road and air from April 27 to May 28," the union health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry informed that Turkey, Indian Business Association (Taiwan), Roche (Switzerland) and Eli Lily delivered 20 oxygen concentrators, five oxygen concentrator plants, 680 oxygen cylinders, 50,000 tocilizumab, 20,000 Baricitinib, 50 ventilators, Bi-PAP and CPAP, this week.

The Centre said that a dedicated cell has been created to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign Covid relief material as international cooperation in the form of grants, aid and donations. This cell started functioning from April 26.

A standard operating procedure for this has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics