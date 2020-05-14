MUMBAI: At least 1,001 police personnel in Maharashtra have tested positive for covid-19 so far and 4,899 placed in quarantine at special centres set up for them in the state.

Two people aware of the matter confirmed this, adding that of the total reported cases among the state police, about 124 have recovered and gone home “hale and hearty".

Maharashtra police has 2.25 lakh personnel, including cops from the SRPF.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in India. According to data from the Union health ministry, the state had 25,922 cases as of Thursday, with death toll at 975.

The state recorded 1,495 fresh cases on Wednesday - its highest single-day jump.

“At least 793 of the infected policemen continue to be treated. So far eight cops have succumbed to the infection. These statistics is as of Wednesday midnight," said one of people cited above.

He said most of the cases are found among the policemen from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Aurangabad where the rate of infection is high among the general public as well.

Of those quarantined, 1,213 are from the SRPF, the person said.

Dedicated “Corona Investigation Centres" have been created for the cops in Maharashtra.

“There are seven such centres in Mumbai and many more across the state. The concern is that if they go to an ordinary hospital or healthcare centre for testing or treatment they may have to wait in the queue for long and may not be able to get timely treatment. This is why such special facilities have been created," said the person.

Maharashtra will offer an ex gratia payment of ₹50 lakh to a cop who succumbs to the disease.

“All the expenses related to the medical treatment of any policeman is being borne by the state government," the person added.

"The central government has accepted the state’s demand for 20 companies of CAPF. The policemen from the central reserve will start arriving from today. They will be working in tandem with Maharashtra police, in which the state police will take the lead," he added.

Mint reported on Wednesday has sought deployment of at least 2,000 armed policemen from the central reserve, given the rising number of cases among the police.

The state’s other hotspots include Pune city, with 2,830 cases, Thane with 1,122 cases, Navi Mumbai with 1,018 cases, Malegaon with 617 cases and Aurangabad with 586 cases.

The state has till date tested 2,30,857 samples at both, government and private labs.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated