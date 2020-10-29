Covid-19: 1,120 new cases in Mumbai, 33 deaths

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 2,55,362 on Thursday with 1,120 new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll in the city reached 10,186 with 33 fresh fatalities being reported, it said.

The death toll in the city reached 10,186 with 33 fresh fatalities being reported, it said.

The civic body said the city has 18,367 active COVID- 19 patients.

1,824 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which took the number of recovered patients to 2,26,041, about 88 per cent of the total caseload.

The number of COVID-19 tests carried out in the city has crossed 14.98 lakh.

Mumbai's average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has reached 149 days, while the average growth rate of cases has gone down to 0.46 per cent.

7,250 buildings in the city are sealed, while there are 606 containment zones in slums and chawls.

The civic body seals buildings and declares containment zones on finding one or more COVID-19 cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.