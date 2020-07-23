COVID-19: 1.16 lakh tests done in Pune in 4 weeks, say officials

PUNE : The Pune district administration on Thursday said that it adopted an aggressive approach to curb the spread of COVID-19, as part of which it conducted over 1.16 lakh tests in the city in the last four weeks.

A senior official said that over 27,000 people tested COVID-19 positive during the tests conducted during this period.

"We consciously adopted a strategy of aggressive testing in Pune to detect more cases and the purpose was to isolate the patients, provide them early treatment and contain the spread of the virus," officer on special duty Saurabh Rao said.

He said that from June 25 to July 1, a total of 22,800 tests were done in Pune city and total 4,451 cases were detected.

"From July 2 to 8, over 25,200 samples were tested and 6,063 people were found to be COVID-19 positive. From July 9 to 15, the number of testings done was over 32,100 in which 6,355 people were found infected," he added.

The highest number 37,000 tests were conducted between July 16 and 21, in which the positive cases detected were 10,192, he said.

"So the tests conducted in the city in the last four weeks was the highest in the country. The tests in Pune as a whole unit (comprising Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad and rural part of the district) was also the highest in the country," he claimed.

Rao said that the current mortality rate of the Pune city (civic limits) stands at 2.51 per cent, while that of the district is 2.35 per cent.

On the lockdown which was imposed in the Pune district between July 14 and 23 (till Thursday), he said the period was utilised to conduct testing in an aggressive manner.

Till Wednesday, Pune district had recorded 61,944 positive cases and 1,521 deaths.

"Around 37,000 people have been discharged, while the number of active cases is 23,100," he said.

Besides aggressive testing and detection of cases during the lockdown, the district administration gave emphasis on increasing the beds in private as well as government and civic body run hospitals, Rao said.

"We are planning to set up a jumbo facility of 800 beds in the city to mitigate the situation. Of the 800, 600 will be oxygenated beds, while 200 others will be ICU beds," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

