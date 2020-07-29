Subscribe
Home >News >India >COVID-19: 1 day lockdown in Ettumanoor in Kottayam district
A man wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus waits for transport outside a shopping mall

COVID-19: 1 day lockdown in Ettumanoor in Kottayam district

1 min read . 03:39 PM IST ANI

  • Kottyam's Ettumanoor will go into a 1-day lockdown to check the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases
  • Thiruvananthapuram corporation also declared a lockdown in the state capital for unknown time period to tackle the spurt of positive cases

KOTTAYAM : A one-day lockdown was imposed at Ettumanoor in Kottayam district of Kerala on Wednesday, due to rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Earlier, The Thiruvananthapuram corporation declared a complete lockdown from the midnight of July 28 for an undeclared time period to control the rapid increase of COVID-19 infections in the city.

Kerala till Tuesday had 20,894 confirmed COVID-19 cases, out of which 10,093 are active cases.

According to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 10,728 people in the state have recovered from the viral infection while 67 people lost their lives to it.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

