HYDERABAD: About 118 Indian nationals stranded in the US due to the covid-19 led lockdown landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Monday. This was the second flight carrying Indians who landed at the GMR Group-operated RGIA, which is part of the off-shore repatriation drive under the government's Vande Bharat mission.

The Indian nationals reached Hyderabad via Mumbai in an Air India flight, AI 1617, which departed from San Francisco, USA. The flight landed at the RGIA at 9.22 am today. Another flight with Indian citizens from Abu Dhabi (UAE) is expected to land in Hyderabad at 9:30 pm.

To facilitate the arriving passengers and aircraft crew, international arrivals at the Hyderabad airport have been sanitised and fumigated.

All arriving passengers and aircraft crew were brought out from the aircraft in a batch of 20-25 persons each, said a statement from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL). It also added that each passenger/crew was screened by thermal cameras under the supervision of the Airport Health officials (APHO) as per the directives of the health ministry.

On 9 May, the Hyderabad airport handled its first Vande Bharat repatriation flight (AI 988) from Kuwait, that carried 163 Indian citizens. Till 11 May, the RGIA has facilitated 12 departure repatriation flights, with over 900 foreign nationals from the UK, US, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kenya, etc.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated