COVID-19 testing of residents being conducted by health workers (PTI)
COVID-19: 139 fresh cases, 3 deaths reported from Puducherry

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2020, 03:09 PM IST ANI

  • Total tally of positive cases in the union territory now stands 2,654 while 1,055 active cases are remaining in Puducherry
  • Death toll due to coronavirus now stands at 38 whereas there have been 1,561 recoveries as of now

PUDUCHERRY : A total of 139 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported from Puducherry as of 10 am on Saturday, informed the health department of the union territory.

Puducherry now has a total of 2,654 COVID-19 cases, including 1,055 active cases and 1,561 recoveries.

So far, 38 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in Puducherry.

Meanwhile, India's total coronavirus cases surged to 13,36,861 after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 48,916 new cases on Saturday.

The total figure includes 4,56,071 active cases and 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated. With 757 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative death toll reached 31,358.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

