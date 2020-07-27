AGARTALA : Two more COVID-19 patients died in Tripura, taking the state's toll to 13, while 37 new cases pushed its tally to 3,920, a health department official said on Monday.

A 76-year-old man died due to the disease at a hospital in Gomati district on Sunday. He was also suffering from kidney ailments, according to the official.

Another 84-year-old patient, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital since July 24, died in West Tripura district. He suffered from cardiac problems, the official said.

"Unfortunately 2 (West 1, Gomati 1) COVID-19 POSITIVE patients died today," Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted late on Sunday night.

"Glad to share that 126 COVID-19 patients have been discharged today from various District CCCs (COVID care centres) and DCHs (dedicated COVID-19 hospitals) after their test results came negative. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the COVID-19 patients," he said in another tweet.

Of the 3,920 infected people in the state, 2,362 have recovered so far.

In view of the rising cases in Tripura, a three-day lockdown began in the northeastern state at 5 am on Monday.

Health officials said a door-to-door survey is being conducted to track suspected COVID-19 patients.

Education minister and cabinet spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath had earlier said the week-long survey will help the authorities prepare a map of the regions where there are multiple cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

