COVID-19: 2 more die in Tripura, 37 fresh cases reported

AGARTALA : Two more COVID-19 patients died in Tripura, taking the state's toll to 13, while 37 new cases pushed its tally to 3,920, a health department official said on Monday.

Two more COVID-19 patients died in Tripura, taking the state's toll to 13, while 37 new cases pushed its tally to 3,920, a health department official said on Monday.

A 76-year-old man died due to the disease at a hospital in Gomati district on Sunday. He was also suffering from kidney ailments, according to the official.

A 76-year-old man died due to the disease at a hospital in Gomati district on Sunday. He was also suffering from kidney ailments, according to the official. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Another 84-year-old patient, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital since July 24, died in West Tripura district. He suffered from cardiac problems, the official said.

"Unfortunately 2 (West 1, Gomati 1) COVID-19 POSITIVE patients died today," Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted late on Sunday night.

"Glad to share that 126 COVID-19 patients have been discharged today from various District CCCs (COVID care centres) and DCHs (dedicated COVID-19 hospitals) after their test results came negative. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the COVID-19 patients," he said in another tweet.

Of the 3,920 infected people in the state, 2,362 have recovered so far.

In view of the rising cases in Tripura, a three-day lockdown began in the northeastern state at 5 am on Monday.

Health officials said a door-to-door survey is being conducted to track suspected COVID-19 patients.

Education minister and cabinet spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath had earlier said the week-long survey will help the authorities prepare a map of the regions where there are multiple cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics CoronavirusTripura