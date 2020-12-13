COVID-19: 20 more deaths, 627 new cases recorded in Punjab

Chandigarh: The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 5,077 on Sunday with 20 more fatalities, while 627 new cases took the infection tally to 1,60,200, a medical bulletin issued here said.

Five deaths were reported from Mohali, four from Gurdaspur, two each from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Rupnagar while one each from Pathankot, Sangrur and Faridkot, it said.

Five deaths were reported from Mohali, four from Gurdaspur, two each from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Rupnagar while one each from Pathankot, Sangrur and Faridkot, it said.

There are 7,076 active COVID-19 cases in the state currently, as per bulletin.

Mohali reported 102 new cases, Ludhiana 89 and Jalandhar 75, among fresh cases recorded in the state.

A total of 616 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the overall recoveries to 1,48,047, the bulletin said.

Seventeen critical patients are on ventilator support while 129 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 35,22,061 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.