Covid-19: 205 new cases and three more fatalities in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka reported 205 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking its total tally to 6,245.

Of these 205 fresh cases, 157 are those who came to Karnataka from other states, including 148 from Maharashtra.

The total number of fatalities in the southern state now stands at 74 with three more deaths on Thursday, which includes two from Bengaluru and one from Raichur, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

The latest spike in daily cases has added to the challenges of the government and its plans to further relax lockdown restrictions.

Yadgir now has 626 active cases as 66 people from the district tested positive. Udupi reported 22 cases in the last 24 hours, which takes its tally of active cases to 619.

Bengaluru reported 17 cases of which six are persons with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and one SARI (severe acute respiratory infection). At least in four cases, authorities are still tracing out the source of the infection and tracking contacts, adding to fears of a local spread of the virus in the state's capital.

However, the state government appears to have reduced testing as only 8,000 people were tested in the 24 hours until Thursday evening.

Six districts in Karnataka have over 100 active cases and three above 500, according to government data.

