COVID-19: 21 more deaths, 482 new cases in Punjab

Chandigarh : Twenty-one more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab, raising the death toll to 5,057 in the state, while 482 fresh cases brought the infection count to 1,59,579 on Saturday, according to a medical bulletin.

Six new deaths linked to the pandemic were reported from Gurdaspur; four from Ludhiana; three each from Pathankot and Jalandhar; two from Hoshiarpur and one each from Patiala, Mohali and Moga, the bulletin said.

Punjab has 7,091 active cases of the novel coronavirus, it said.

Jalandhar reported 83 new COVID-19 cases, Amritsar 60 and Ludhiana 59.

The COVID-19 recovery count in Punjab rose to 1,47,431 after 654 more patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, according to the bulletin.

Nineteen critical COVID-19 patients are on ventilator support while 127 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 34,94,393 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via