Covid-19: 22 states/UTs have deaths per million lower than national average

"As part of the COVID management and response policy, there has been a sharp focus of the Central Government on not only containing spread of COVID, but to reduce deaths and to save lives by providing quality clinical care to the critical and severe patients of COVID. Collaborative efforts of the Union and State/UT governments have resulted in strengthening of the health facilities across the country. 2212 Dedicated COVID Hospitals are providing quality medical care. The Central Government has also issued the Standard of Care guidelines incorporated in the Clinical Treatment Protocol which has ensured standardized quality of medical care for all COVID patients in the government and private settings," the ministry said.