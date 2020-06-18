ERNAKULAM : In a rare instance of youth dying over the coronavirus in the state, Kerala reported the death of a 28-year old excise official who was tested positive for coronavirus from an unknown source of infection on Thursday. The state's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also announced 97 new covid-19 patients, and 89 more recoveries from the disease, on Thursday.

Kerala has recorded 2,794 total cases so far— 1,358 of them active cases, 1,413 recovered and 21 died.

The deceased, Sunil Kumar, had been on duty to monitor quarantined people and had nabbed a team of smugglers from Karnataka recently, as part of the Excise Department operation in Kannur district. He had developed pneumonia in the last few days, and was subsequently tested positive for the virus infection. He died on Thursday morning, said the CM. Kumar was the second-youngest person to die in Kerala. The youngest was a four-month-old baby who died of covid-19 in April.

Keeping in line with the trend seen throughout the past month, the state's infection spiralled on the day from people testing positive after returning from recent travel. Of the fresh cases, 65 patients came back from a foreign country recently while 29 returned from other states, Vijayan said. Three people contracted the virus through local contacts, he added.

Kerala also has 1,26,839 persons in observation, 1,967 of them in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine, Vijayan said. As many as 190 persons were hospitalised on Thursday, he said. The state tested 4,817 samples in the last 24 hours, and 1,69,035 samples altogether till date, he added. It has removed two places from the list of hotspots, so the tally of containment zones is now reduced to 108. Kerala had earlier extended lockdown in containment zones until 30 June.

According to the state, the district-wise break of fresh patients are as follows: 14 from Palakkad, 13 from Kollam, 11 each from Kottayam and Pathanamthitta, nine from Alappuzha, six each from Ernakulam, Thrissur and Idukki, five each from Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, four each from Malappuram and Kannur and three from Kasaragod.

