Covid-19: 28-year old excise official dies in Kerala, 97 new cases

Kerala also has 1,26,839 persons in observation, 1,967 of them in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine, Vijayan said. As many as 190 persons were hospitalised on Thursday, he said. The state tested 4,817 samples in the last 24 hours, and 1,69,035 samples altogether till date, he added. It has removed two places from the list of hotspots, so the tally of containment zones is now reduced to 108. Kerala had earlier extended lockdown in containment zones until 30 June.