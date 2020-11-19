Covid-19: 30-40% of Indians to be vaccinated by end of 2021, says AIIMS director

Around 30-40% population would be vaccinated by the end of next year for getting the covid-19 pandemic under control in India, indicated Dr Randeep Guleria , director All India Institute ( AIIMS ) on Thursday. He was speaking at 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2020. The theme of this year’s HTLS, which will be held virtually, is ‘Defining a New Era’ as the world is dealing with the covid-19 pandemic.

“I am sure all the health care workers and frontline workers would be vaccinated, but then we also need to look at the high-risk group," said Guleria. The AIIMS chief also said that the percentage of population inoculated by 2021 will depend on the number of covid-19 vaccines getting regulatory approval early next year and the number of doses they will produce, India may have that million doses to give to the population.

“I hope it is 30-40% at least," Guleria replied to a question while speaking to Hindustan Times’ editor-in-chief R Sukumar during the session Covid-19; Where Do We Stand. Talking about the progress on covid-19 vaccine development, the AIIMS chief said it will a challenge to reach out to the frontline population for getting them vaccinated.

“The Indian government is in talks with Pfizer but not so much with Moderna. We have two challenges in front of us now. One, to break the transmission chain and the second is to make the vaccine available to all," Guleria, who is also a key member of the government’s task force against the fight against the coronavirus disease," said Guleria.

As India is currently grappling with the covid-19 pandemic, the AIIMS chief talked about India’s ability to fight with another pandemic in future. “Unfortunately, let's be very honest that we really didn't put in as much of investment and as much of effort we needed to do for a pandemic preparation. So, when it first happened it the first thing we realized is two things," said Guleria.

“One is we need to learn more about this virus and secondly we need to prepare for an outbreak where you will have a surge of number of cases. So a lot of effort went in into really draining manpower, a lot of academic activities in terms of understanding about this virus, protecting healthcare workers," he said.

Calling India’s response to the pandemic as good, Guleria said that the country has done well and its journey in dealing with the pandemic has been innovative and interesting. “What this has shown us is that we are a very resilient nation. When we started off there was a lot panic that we would not have enough PPE and ventilators. We were able to manage all of that and we have the capacity to export PPEs," said Guleria adding that the country has the kind of will to brave another pandemic.

“We started by panicking about enough PPEs and labs, we now have the capacity to export PPEs. We are doing 1.5 million tests a day and for our country that is a huge achievement," he said.

However, Guleria called for more investment in health sector and learning lessons. “There has to be more investment in the public sector and involvement of healthcare professionals... whenever we have another pandemic, we must learn from this and not repeat the same mistakes," he said.

Another participant in the session, Dr Ashish K Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, also spoke about the pandemic situation in India and the world and how will a vaccine will the change the scenario. “I think the virus is going to be there for a very long time and I would say we are learning to live with it. And with the vaccine, we will learn to live in a way that doesn’t cause us the level of disruption that it did this year," said Jha. “The evidence so far about the covid-19 vaccines has been largely reassuring. There is still a lot more that remains unknown... Some people have no symptoms at all. In the early phase, it works like a normal virus. In the second phase, it aggravates," Jha said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.