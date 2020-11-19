Covid-19: 30-40% of Indians to be vaccinated by end of 2021, says AIIMS director

Another participant in the session, Dr Ashish K Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, also spoke about the pandemic situation in India and the world and how will a vaccine will the change the scenario. “I think the virus is going to be there for a very long time and I would say we are learning to live with it. And with the vaccine, we will learn to live in a way that doesn’t cause us the level of disruption that it did this year," said Jha. “The evidence so far about the covid-19 vaccines has been largely reassuring. There is still a lot more that remains unknown... Some people have no symptoms at all. In the early phase, it works like a normal virus. In the second phase, it aggravates," Jha said.